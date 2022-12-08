Watch Now
GoFundMe created for family of child hospitalized with RSV

Walker Wolf is 7-weeks-old and is currently on a ventilator at Children's Wisconsin
Posted at 11:16 AM, Dec 08, 2022
Look for Katie Crowther's story on Walker and his family tonight on TMJ4 News at 5 p.m.

Walker Wolf is just 7 weeks old and he's currently in the pediatric intensive care unit at Children's Wisconsin on a ventilator, battling Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

With a father who is commuting 150 miles round trip to visit the hospital and a mother who is spending almost all of her time at the hospital, the family is in need of some help.

That's why a GoFundMe was created. Walker's grandparents created the fundraiser with the goal of raising $2,000.

The money would go toward gas for Walker's dad and food for them both while at the hospital.

According to GoFundMe, the family does not receive vouchers for food at the hospital's cafeteria, which can be quite pricy. With Walker expected to be at the hospital for at least another week, those costs can add up.

If you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

