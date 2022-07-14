GoFundMe created for 21-year-old killed in Racine

RACINE — A GoFundMe has been created for a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed in Racine on Monday, July 11.

Kareem A. Mclain was shot in the head near Deane and 17th late Monday night and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mclain's mom, Haleemah Abdullah, said he was walking home from the store at the time he was shot.

Racine Police said there's no suspect in custody and they are continuing to investigate.

Now, Mclain's mom is raising money to help pay for her son's funeral and memorial service. On the GoFundMe page, she wrote that her son was a "respectful, talented, loving, and kind-hearted young man."

The GoFundMe goal is set at $13,000, and since its creation less than a day ago, it has raised almost $2,000.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

