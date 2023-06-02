Go Girl! Conference celebrates Black girlhood in Milwaukee

Watch this report on Friday on TMJ4 News at 5:00

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of young girls from around Milwaukee County got the chance to take part in the second annual Go Girl! Conference. The theme this year was still celebrating Black girlhood. The day-long event is dedicated to celebrating the joy, confidence and knowledge of the young girls.

Javon Goodman and Jendayi Mbalia are the force behind the conference and share a desire to change the often negative narrative Black girls are fed about themselves. The two women met in high school and have been friends ever since.

"We really want them to walk away with celebration, inspiration and upliftment in their pockets," Mbalia said. "So that when they step back into society that sort of propels them, so that they can counter that deficit narrative."

"It's essentially a day that we probably would have wanted to attend when we were girls," Goodman said.

The day puts Black excellence on display from the motivational keynote speaker to breakout sessions about STEM fields, social-emotional learning, and self-esteem.

Mbalia said the breakout sessions are "all ran by phenomenal African American women, all aligned with that model of celebrating Black girlhood."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip