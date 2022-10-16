Global Wave of Light ceremony held in Milwaukee to honor families grieving pregnancy, infant loss

MILWAUKEE — Saturday, Oct. 15 marked International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.

In recognition, the African American Breastfeeding Network hosted its annual Wave of Light ceremony in Alice's Garden.

The global ceremony took place across the world at 7 p.m. to honor those who have experienced loss due to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth, sudden infant death syndrome, or infant loss.

The wave of light was ignited in Milwaukee at Alice's Garden as families came together to write the names of their late children on lanterns and share the feelings of their own losses.

"Miscarriages and stillbirths are typically something people grieve in silence that we have to take opportunities and create space," said Shantell Riley, a Grief Counselor with Healing Waters.

The issue particularly plaguing Milwaukee at a higher rate in communities of color.

"Milwaukee's Black Infant Mortality Rate has persisted at 14.5% and is the highest in the nation. We would like to continue bringing awareness to this issue, and let families know there are resources and support to help," says Dalvery Blackwell, AABN Executive Director.

Clairice Robinson was among the many women attending the Wave of Light ceremony and was grateful to lean on a community she never thought she would need.

"From the time he was in my stomach I knew he was going to be a genius I recall even early at 20 weeks, him following my hand in my stomach," said Robinson.

Robinson learned at 22 weeks pregnant, her baby boy, Dakari Dwayne Robinson, was diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

"When I got the diagnosis they talked to me about terminating my pregnancy and I was like no way was I gonna do that. I had a connection and felt that he was going to be the next president."

Tragically at 35 weeks, she experienced a stillbirth.

"It takes strength to wake up every day but I'm honored by the experience of carrying my son. I have a genius angel."

AABN's Healing Waters program works at supporting women and families who have experienced infant loss of a pregnancy at any stage, or death of a baby, up to 12 months of age through counselors. For more resources, click here.

