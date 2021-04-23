Watch
Glendale rolls out 2021 summer event list

Posted at 12:49 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 13:49:33-04

This summer, the City of Glendale will host ten large-scale events starting in June 2021.

An array of live music, parades, outdoor movies and more will kick of summertime in Glendale.

Movies in the Glen - Free outdoor movies will be held at Richard E. Maslowski Community Park

  • "Mama Mia" will be played June 19 at 8 p.m.
  • "Love & Basketball" will be played July 17 at 8 p.m.
  • "Field of Dreams" will be played Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.
  • "The Blindside" will be played Aug. 21 at 8:30 p.m.
  • "My Spy Movie" will be played Sep. 18 at 8 p.m.

Music in the Glen -Free outdoor music series held at Richard E. Maslowski Community Park

  • "Flag Ceremony at onsite Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin War Memorial playing July 21 at 6:15 p.m.
  • JIM GAFF BAND a “Stars and Stripes Salute” to Wisconsin Veterans playing July 28 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Ken Lonnquist (Children’s Concert) performing July 18 at 6:30 p.m.
  • VIVO (80’s and Jazz) playing Aug. 11 atg 6:30 p.m.
  • Steve Beguhn (American Idol Favorite) playing Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Fourth of July Celebration - Held at Kletzsch Park

  • Parade Extravaganza at 3 p.m. down Milwaukee River Parkway
  • Food Truck Festival 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • The LoveMonkeys perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Fireworks begin at dusk

Root Beer Bash - Free family-friendly root beer festival at Richard E. Maslowski Community Park Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Featuring food trucks and root beer themed foods, desserts, beverages, and snacks.

  • Classic Car Show - 11a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Petting Zoo - 11a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Live music by Random Maxx - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Headliner band: Brett and the Dandys 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

