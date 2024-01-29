Glendale Police need your help to find missing man after river search fails

GLENDALE, Wis. — A search of the Milwaukee River for a missing man on Monday has wrapped up with no results.

Glendale Police say they were searching the water for a 31-year-old Illinois man, after family reported he was last seen in the hot tub behind their Airbnb - that was around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police searched the area for several hour, with the help of a drone and K-9 officer. North Shore Fire tells us dive crews were out there but had to be pulled because of ice.

The man's name is Eugeniu Matcin. Police say he's about 5'7" and weights 190 pounds. He has black hair, a beard, and was last seen wearing red shorts.

If you see him, you're asked to call Glendale Police at 414-228-1753.

