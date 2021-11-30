Giving Tuesday: Wisconsin Humane Society to match donations to support emergency medical care for dogs

MILWAUKEE — It is Giving Tuesday, an international day of giving back to charities, and the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is taking part!

Donations to WHS are being matched to support emergency medical care for dogs. Dogs like Rose are who will benefit from the donations.

Rose arrived at WHS as a 5-month-old puppy. WHS said she had mange, causing her to lose her fur and making her skin dry, thick, itchy, and painful. Rose's ears were also infected and one eye was swollen shut. WHS said Rose was in a fight for her life and needed emergency intervention.

Officials say her treatment included medicated baths three times a week, daily antibiotics, and ear drops twice a day. She had to wear a warm coat to protect her skin from the November air.

"With the support of the WHS veterinary team and her dedicated foster family, Rose’s condition slowly but surely began to improve," WHS said in a statement. "Her fur started to return along with her playful puppy personality. With each visit, the WHS medical team grew more and more hopeful that she could beat this."

Rose is unrecognizable from the puppy she was in October. She needs more treatment before she is medically cleared for adoption, but WHS said she is thriving in her foster home. She enjoys racing around her backyard collecting sticks and playing keep away.

She is expected to be available for adoption soon.

WHS is collecting donations that will be matched up to $50,000 by Virginia Kress until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. To make a gift, click here.

