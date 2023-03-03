Giving Tree Garage, a beer truck park in Walker's Point, aims to open this summer

According to our partners at OnMilwaukee, Giving Tree beer truck park is set to open in Walker's Point this summer.

Nathaniel Davauer has applied for a Class B Liquor license for Giving Tree Garage.

Located at 902 S. 2nd St. in Walker's Point, Davauer's goal for Giving Tree Garage will be to open a "garage" with four vintage tap trucks along with outdoor seating, OnMilwaukee reports.

The building is currently a small parking structure and outdoor green space.

Giving Tree Garage hopes to be open every weekend this summer.

Davauer stated that Milwaukee is ready for ideas that push the envelope of creative experiences.

OnMilwaukee's Moly Snyder reported that Davauer is the proprietor of Rk'd bar, a mobile bar with 12 tap lines and a Nintendo console inside of a 1969 Econoline van. He also owns the Draft & Vessel tap rooms in Shorewood and Wauwatosa and runs an eight-tap 1941 Ford truck outside of the Milwaukee Public Market in the draft patio.

According to Davauer, a lot of customers that stop at the Draft Patio are from all over the country and tell him that they wish they had something like it in their city.

Giving Tree Garage will offer four vintage trucks with tap lines if approved by the Common Council.

