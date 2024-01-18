Giving Gen Z voices a platform to be heard

Gen Z voices want to be heard.

As they try to create space in the world, they’re also fighting for the plight of others.

In today’s Steph Connects, Steph is giving these young voices a platform and a chance to be understood.

Enzo is tackling gun violence; Kaymin is fighting for more representation in our education system, and Jeveah is shining a light on the inequities within school systems.

