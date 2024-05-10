Giving a special shout out to the TMJ4 News Today moms for Mother's Day

In Today's Talker — Mother's Day is on Sunday, a time to celebrate the special women who raised us.
So the TMJ4 News Today team wanted to give a special shout out to their moms for the holiday.
Symone Woolridge talked about her mother Fran and how many sacrifices she made for Symone.
Adriana Mendez chatted about her mom Minerva, and how positive, loving and caring she is.
Tyler Moore shared some pictures of his mom Amy, and says he plans to visit her in Eau Claire this weekend.
Reporter Sydni Eure shared this picture of her mom Twiggy rocking graduation regalia!
But, we also wanted to celebrate the mothers of our team that works behind the scenes. Like our morning executive producer Tyler Eddy, who is looking forward to having his parents come to Milwaukee for Mother's Day weekend.
A big happy Mother's Day to our producer Justin Valdez's grandma, Eva. She raised Justin from the time he was a baby, and he named his daughter after her.
This is our producer Sam Dunnum and his mom, Peg. Her birthday was last saturday and he says she's the best mom ever.
Our digital executive producer Katlin Connin shared a picture of her with her mom, LeAnn and nana, Pam — or as she calls them, the Three Musketeers.
Check out this vintage bathtime picture with director Paul Balistreri and his mom, Connie!
Our video editor Mike Ryan shared this triple-generation picture, featuring his late mother Colleen and his son Sean.
Production supervisor Dwight Cannon argues that he actually has the best mom — her name is Patricia.
Last but not least is photojournalist West Hawkins and his mom Sonji.
Happy Mother's Day to all the special moms out there! You deserve it!
