Girls + AI introduces local middle school students to careers in STEM

MILWAUKEE — As part of Computer Science Education Week, a new initiative hopes to get the next generation of technology stars ready to take on the world, with workshops dedicated to all things STEM.

In a new partnership with the Milwaukee School of Engineering, Northwestern Mutual is hosting Girls + AI, where nearly 50 girls from Notre Dame Middle School get the chance to explore careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

The focus is representation and accessibility, with students spending the day learning about artificial intelligence, by trying their skills through hands-on projects and interactive lectures.

It’s that hope that gives organizers, including STEM Outreach Assistant Director Stacy Zaja, the push to expose children to the field as early as possible.

“Especially our young girls, many times we see that at a young age, they might not see enough other women that look like them in technology or STEM careers, and so they might not think that it's a path for them. And so, if we don't start exposing them at a young age, and especially our girls who are underrepresented in tech, we may not have our girls and young women coming into careers in the future,” said Zaja.

