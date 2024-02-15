Girl Scouts cookie program unboxes futures for girls across Wisconsin

Despite Valentine's Day being over, it’s still the sweetest time of the year!

Girl Scouts in Southeastern Wisconsin are hard at work selling cookies.

Thursday afternoon, a few ambitious Girl Scouts joined TMJ4’s Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz in the studio to discuss how the Girl Scouts cookie program helps unbox futures for girls across Wisconsin.

