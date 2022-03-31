Girl Scout with entrepreneurial spirit made Amazon's Kenosha facility her top customer

KENOSHA, Wis. — 10-year-old Giallana Tarello said she joined the Girl Scouts to give back to her community.

"I like to help people out and Girl Scouts is basically about helping people out," she said. "We also get to do like fun adventures and we get to help people out. We donate to animal shelters and children in need."

She also dreams of becoming an entrepreneur, so selling cookies is the perfect place to start and learn.

"It's really fun to see what people like and what's the top selling. And I really like to count money," Giallana said.

She's just 10 years old, but already has some pretty creative and big business ideas. And that led her to being the top seller in her troop this year in a pretty unique way.

"My mom and me and my sister and my brother, we always drive around and we pass Amazon. I was wondering one day like, 'mom could we sell girl Scout Cookies here?'" she said of how she got the idea.

Initially her mom, Eryn Tarello, was resistant to the idea. She wasn't sure who they would contact and if they would even say yes. Giallana's response convinced her mom to let her try.

"I said the worst thing they can say is no," Giallana said.

Eryn said, "she set a goal to make this happen and she worked hard and she never gave up, and she didn't take no for an answer."

That hard work paid off. The Amazon facility said yes to buying cookies and they bought 500 boxes for employees.

"I hope she takes away not to give up and not to take no for an answer, and just ask. The worst anyone can say is no. So if she wants something, go for it," Eryn said.

And after treating employees to cookies, Giallana was treated to a tour of the massive facility.

She got to see how items are sorted, packed and shipped as well as how the the robots inside operate.

"It's probably one of our biggest focuses: how do we help within the community, but also how do we help women within leadership roles," said Senior Operations Manager for Change at Amazon, Tracy Began.

Officials at the facility in Kenosha couldn't tells us how many women are in leadership roles locally. But according to Amazon workforce data, in 2020 women made up nearly 23% of senior leaders, which is up 2% from 2018.

