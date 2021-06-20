Girl, 10, dies after drowning at Zoo Beach

MILWAUKEE — The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 10-year-old girl drowned in Lake Michigan. They say they got a call about a female possibly drowning off Zoo Beach around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Once they were able to remove the girl from the water and they took her to the hospital.

Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries while hospitalized and passed away.

Just five minutes after the first call, the Racine County Communication Center received another call about a drowning off North Beach. A 17-year-old boy was located once responders were on scene, and he's currently in critical condition.

Both incidents are under investigation and there's currently no further details.

