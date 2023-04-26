GiGi's Playhouse Milwaukee reacts to new Barbie with Down syndrome

FOX POINT, Wis. — 'You can be anything' may be Barbie's slogan, but it's also been long embraced by people in the Down syndrome community. On Wednesday, Mattel released the newest member of its doll family, a Barbie with Down syndrome.

"Just seeing yourself represented in a toy, a beloved toy such as a Barbie, is hugely impactful. Anytime you can see somebody that represents you or has similar characteristics, you can picture yourself doing other things," said Sarah Van Deurzen with Gigi's Playhouse Milwaukee.

Gigi's Playhouse is a nationwide organization providing free services and support to the Down Syndrome community. Their programming includes everything from tutoring to cooking lessons and fitness classes.

Van Deurzen said she's seen toys evolve over the last decade to be more inclusive, especially when it comes to disabilities.

In particular, she noted some of the characteristics of the Barbie that are typically associated with someone with Down syndrome.

"She has ankle braces which many of our friends wear when they're little or throughout their lives. And a different shape to the facial structure," Van Deurzen said of the doll.

Mattel worked with the National Down Syndrome Society to make sure the doll accurately represents someone with Down syndrome.

In a statement, Mattel said, “Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves. Doll play outside of a child’s own lived experience can teach understanding and build a greater sense of empathy, leading to a more accepting world. We are proud to introduce a Barbie doll with Down syndrome to better reflect the world around us and further our commitment to celebrating inclusion through play.”

The Barbie is on sale now.

And if you're looking for ways to support people with Down syndrome here in Milwaukee, Gigi's Playhouse is hosting a 5k and 1-mile inspirational walk on May 7th. You can find details on the 5k and 1-mile walk by clicking here.

