'Gift of Adoption Wisconsin' to hold its third annual casino night

PEWAUKEE, Wisc. — Gift of Adoption Wisconsin will hold its third annual “Winning Hand” event on Oct. 18. The event will kick off at Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee.

Tickets start at $130. Each ticket allows guests access to "$500 in faux money to play table games such as blackjack, roulette, Texas Hold ’Em, craps, and three-card poker."

The attire is listed as “cocktail, black tie optional" on the event's website. The event benefits adoptive families across the state of Wisconsin.

Gift of Adoption Wisconsin, a nonprofit organization, provides grants for families eager to adopt but struggling with substantial financial costs.

Scott Ripkey, co-president of the Wisconsin chapter, and Peter and Michelle Gernetzke, who are in the process of adoption, joined TMJ4 News at 4. You can watch the interview in the video player below:

Gift of Adoption Wisconsin to hold ‘The Winning Hand’ event on Oct. 18

For more information about the event, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error