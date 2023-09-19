Gift of Adoption event to raise money to help complete adoptions of vulnerable children

The Wisconsin Chapter of Gift of Adoption Fund will host an evening of gaming entertainment on Friday, Oct. 20.

Tickets allow guests access to $500 of faux money to play table games like Black Jacket, Roulette, Texas Hold 'Em, and more. There will be chef-prepared Saz's stations, as well as alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages.

"Every hand is a winning hand when it’s benefitting children in vulnerable situations and adoptive families," the organization said in a press release.

The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee. The attire is cocktail/black tie. Tickets cost $120.

According to the organization, "100% of money raised will go to grants to complete the adoptions of children in vulnerable circumstances - giving them permanent families and the chance to thrive."

Co-President of the Gift of Adoption Fund Wisconsin Chapter, Scott Ripkey, will join TMJ4 News at 4 p.m. to share more with us.

For more information and tickets, visit giftofadoption.org.

