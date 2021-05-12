MILWAUKEE — It looks like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have another baby on the way.

Riddlesprigger, on her @sincerelyymariah Instagram account, posted Wednesday that "Oh and I forgot to mention baby #2 is on the way and I’m in for even more life lessons! My kids are my biggest blessing and my greatest lesson!"

This will be their second child together. Last year Riddlesprigger and Antetokounmpo welcomed their first child into the world.

In Wednesday's post, Riddlesprigger wrote that “My son is my purpose.”

"I know it’s a cliché statement, but it’s the truth! Becoming a mom has helped me realize what I am capable of; physically, mentally and emotionally. My son has taught me more about patience, perseverance and passion in these past 15 months than I have ever known," she wrote.

"But most importantly he’s opened my eyes to my true potential. I’ve made it through sleepless nights, teething and the beginning of toddler tantrums, and at this point I feel invincible," according to her post.

Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger have been reportedly dating for the last three or so years.

Riddlesprigger was a star volleyball player at Rice University in Houston.

A big congrats to the parents!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip