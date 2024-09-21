Get in the fall spirit: Waukesha's Oktoberfest continues Saturday

Waukesha's Oktoberfest, started Friday, September 20, and will continue Saturday.

Saturday, September 21 the festival will open at noon and goes until 10 p.m.

The festival is located at Waukesha's Frame Park, which is on the banks of the Fox River.

Parking will be available at the Schuetz Recreation Center, Frame Park, and East Alternative School. Street parking will also be available in the area. There will also be a free shuttle available for festival-goers from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. The shuttle will pick up and drop off every 15 minutes, picking up from the Waukesha County Courthouse.

There is lots of fun in store for festival-goers on Saturday, including, chainsaw wood carving demos at noon, music by Stas Venglevski Duo at 5:30 p.m., and so much more!

Bring the kids! Family-friendly activities and crafts will be available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

More information on Waukesha's Oktoberfest can be found on the Oktoberfest event page on the City of Waukesha's website.

