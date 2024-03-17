Get home safe this St. Patrick's Day; AAA provides a 'Tow to Go' service

With many planning to celebrate this St. Patrick's Day with alcoholic beverages safety is important. If you find yourself without a ride home after celebrating, you may be in luck.

AAA is providing a service called 'Tow to Go' over this St. Paddy's Day weekend. The service started at 6 pm on Friday and goes until 6 am on Monday, March 18.

'Tow to Go' is a way to help impaired drivers get home safely. When you or someone calls AAA a tow truck will be dispatched to the location of the impaired person's car. Then what would have been an impaired driver and their car will be transported to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

'Tow to Go' is free for all, but AAA asks that this service should be used as a last resort.

If you are looking to use the AAA, 'Tow to Go' service call:

(855) 2-TOW-2-Go or (855) 286-9246

