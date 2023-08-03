Get free Jonas-Brothers-themed waffles at Fiserv Forum Friday morning

MILWAUKEE — Whether you’re a big fan of the Jonas Brothers, waffles, or free stuff, Fiserv Forum’s new promotion is exciting for many.

Fiserv Forum announced they will be giving out free Press Waffles to the first 120 guests that show up to the Deer District plaza, Aug. 4.

The waffles are a reference to the Jonas Brothers' new song, "Waffle House."

The promotion is happening from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies last.

These free Press Waffles are authentic Belgian waffles made from brioche-based dough.

Each member of the band gets their own-themed waffle:



Joe - Raspberry coulis, fruity pebbles, and whipped cream

- Raspberry coulis, fruity pebbles, and whipped cream Nick - Nutella, strawberries, and whipped cream

- Nutella, strawberries, and whipped cream Kevin- Speculoos cookie butter, bananas, sprinkles, and whipped cream

The Jonas Brothers will officially perform at the Fiserv Forum on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. with opening act, Lawrence. This performance will be a mix of all 5 of their previous albums.

Fiserv Forum Jonas Brothers performing at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 20

The free waffles will be given out at the same time the general admission tickets go on sale.

Participants also have an opportunity to win a pair of tickets, by following these directions.

See more on Fiserv Forum’s website.

