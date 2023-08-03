Watch Now
Get free Jonas-Brothers-themed waffles at Fiserv Forum Friday morning

Save money on breakfast tomorrow by eating free Belgian waffles at the Fiserv Forum, in celebration of the future Jonas Brothers’ performance.
Jonas Brothers
Peter Kramer/AP
This Nov. 13, 2007 file photo shows Joe Jonas, left, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, right, of the music group The Jonas Brothers at MTV Studios in Times Square in New York. The band announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2013, they're ending their highly successful run. The news comes after the brothers abruptly canceled their tour over creative differences earlier this month. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)
Jonas Brothers
Posted at 4:22 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 17:22:46-04

MILWAUKEE — Whether you’re a big fan of the Jonas Brothers, waffles, or free stuff, Fiserv Forum’s new promotion is exciting for many.

Fiserv Forum announced they will be giving out free Press Waffles to the first 120 guests that show up to the Deer District plaza, Aug. 4.

The waffles are a reference to the Jonas Brothers' new song, "Waffle House."

waffle-house.jpg

The promotion is happening from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies last.

These free Press Waffles are authentic Belgian waffles made from brioche-based dough.

Each member of the band gets their own-themed waffle:

  • Joe - Raspberry coulis, fruity pebbles, and whipped cream 
  • Nick - Nutella, strawberries, and whipped cream
  • Kevin- Speculoos cookie butter, bananas, sprinkles, and whipped cream 

The Jonas Brothers will officially perform at the Fiserv Forum on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. with opening act, Lawrence. This performance will be a mix of all 5 of their previous albums.

Jonas Brothers, Fiserv Forum
Jonas Brothers performing at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 20

The free waffles will be given out at the same time the general admission tickets go on sale.

Participants also have an opportunity to win a pair of tickets, by following these directions.

See more on Fiserv Forum’s website.

