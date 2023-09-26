Get a free cup of coffee on National Coffee Day this Friday, Sept. 29

MILWAUKEE — Friday, September 29th is National Coffee Day, and to celebrate Milwaukee's Colectivo Coffee is giving each customer a free brewed coffee.

According to a statement from the company, you can get a free medium brewed coffee with purchase and a signature, limited edition sticker while supplies last.

Colectivo has 20 cafes, including 12 around the metro-Milwaukee area, five in Chicago and three in Madison.

Read the announcement below.

If other area coffee companies have similar marketing plans for National Coffee Day, we will include them in our coverage.

“Coffee fuels communities, it brings people together, it spurs creativity – it’s so much more than a caffeine boost,” said Marissa Worzella, Director of Marketing for Colectivo Coffee Roasters. “Though we celebrate coffee everyday at Colectivo, we hope customers can join us in our cafes and on our patios to commemorate this special day with us.”



Customers can simply mention the promotion when ordering at the registers. The offer will be valid at all Colectivo cafes from open to close on Friday. Colectivo, which has been proudly serving coffee for 30 years, has 20 cafes, including 12 around the metro-Milwaukee area, five in Chicago and three in Madison. You can view Colectivo Coffee locations and hours here. [colectivocoffee.com] Offers are not valid on the app.



On top of the free brewed coffee, Colectivo is offering 20% savings on ALL bags of coffee on Friday. The offer will be available in both cafes and online for shipping at colectivocoffee.com. [shop.colectivocoffee.com]



In addition, Colectivo will host a National Coffee Day Celebration on Friday, September 29th from 10am-1pm on the patio at its Humboldt Cafe and Roastery, 2999 N Humboldt Blvd. Customers can enjoy live music, free samples and a variety of coffee beverages.







