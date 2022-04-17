Germantown Police: Man arrested after hitting traffic light and ramming squad during pursuit

GERMANTOWN — A man was arrested after crashing into multiple vehicles, a traffic light, and fence during a pursuit with Germantown Police on Saturday.

It started just before 5:00p.m. when officials say they received a number of calls for a possible impaired driver traveling near Maple and Lannon roads.

Shortly after, officers located the vehicle on Mequon rd at Squire drive where it had struck a traffic signal and a fence. They initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle continued to drive, hitting another vehicle and other objects.

During the pursuit, the car eventually made it's way into the wrong lane of traffic where it nearly struck another vehicle.

With help from the Wisconsin State Patrol, officials used a PIT maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop. But after the PIT maneuver, the driver intentionally rammed into a Germantown Police squad in an attempt to continue fleeing.

The suspect's vehicle became disabled in a ditch near Mequon and Swan roads and the driver was taken into custody.

Charges will be referred to the Washington County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

The Germantown Police Department would like to thank the Wisconsin State Patrol and Mequon Police Department for their assistance. The Germantown Police Department would also like to thank the concerned citizens who notified law enforcement of the incident.

