Georgia-Pacific to close Green Bay Day Street Mill over the next 18 months

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Georgia-Pacific announced its plan to close the Green Bay Day Street Mill in the Fall of 2023.

A release from the company says employees were notified Wednesday of the decision to shut down over the next 18 months. According to Public Affairs Manager Mike Kawleski, tissue manufacturing at the mill will end in May, whereas other parts of the site will cease operations in September. The Day Street location will make napkins until the Fall of next year.

"The decision to shut down the mill is not a reflection of the hard work that Day Street employees have performed throughout the years to serve Georgia-Pacific's customers," the release said. "They have done an admirable job in operating these lines as safely and productively as possible."

Georgia-Pacific says approximately 190 jobs will be impacted. The company reports the primary reason for the closure is 'a combination of customer demand, bath tissue upgrades and investments at other Georgia-Pacific facilities, and less competitive assets at the Day Street Mill.'

After investments were announced at the Green Bay Broadway mill last year, Georgia-Pacific says affected employees will have opportunities to apply for roles at other locations.

The announcement does not impact operations at other facilities in Green Bay.

"Georgia-Pacific’s focus in the coming weeks and months is to continue to safely operate the mill while supporting our employees during the transition," the release stated.