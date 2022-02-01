Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

George Webb employee shot in the face during argument with customers in Wauwatosa

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 9:14 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 22:15:20-05

WAUWATOSA, Wisc. — Wauwatosa police say a 26-year-old man is recovering at a hospital after being shot in the face during an argument at George Webb on Sunday.

According to police, it happened at 12201 North Ave. around 12:15 a.m.

Police say there was an argument between an employee and a group of customers, which then escalated into a physical fight and reulted in the employee being shot.

The male employee suffered a serious injury, but police say he is expected to survive.

Investigators are still trying to confirm what the argument was about.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no dangerous to the public.

The Wauwatosa Police Department is looking for additional witnesses, to include both eye witness accounts and video evidence. Please contact the Wauwatosa Police Investigative Division at 414-471-8430.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing