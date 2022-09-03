Watch Now
Genoa City Police investigating unauthorized entrance in elementary school

Posted at 6:22 PM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 19:22:07-04

The Genoa City Police Department is investigating an unauthorized entry into Brookwood Elementary School on Friday.

According to police, sometime during the day on Friday someone entered an empty room, stole a staff member's wallet and walked out of the school. The person was in the school for a total of four minutes, but did not encounter any staff member or students during that time.

Superintendent Drew Halbesma said he is currently working to determine how a door was left unlocked and to ensure something like this doesn't happen again.

More details will be provided on this investigation as they become available.

*Genoa City is near the Wisconsin/Illinois border - about 60 miles south of Milwaukee.*

