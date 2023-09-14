Generac Power Systems to open plant making industrial generators in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha-based Generac Power Systems plans to open a new plant in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The company said the 320,000-square-foot facility will help them meet rising demand for industrial generators.

The city of Beaver Dam still has to approve the project. If/once they get that, Generac said it will begin construction later in 2023. They hope to employ as many as 400 people there.

Generac opened a new plant in Trenton, South Carolina in 2021.

Generac makes single-engine industrial generators ranging from 10 kilowatts to 3,250 kilowatts. The generators are mostly used as emergency backup for larger applications in the health care, telecom, datacom, commercial office, retail, municipal and manufacturing markets, the BizJournal notes.

Generac president and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld said in a statement:

“The demand for our industrial generators continues on a rapid growth trajectory, and this new facility will help us to best meet the needs of our customers. Additionally, the new manufacturing location demonstrates Generac’s dedication to shaping the future of industrial power generation.”

