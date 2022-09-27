Generac, Milwaukee Red Cross volunteers deploy to provide Hurricane Ian relief

MILWAUKEE — *Reporter Taylor Lumpkin will have this full report on TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.

Hurricane Ian is strengthening as rain and winds lashed Cuba's western tip where authorities have evacuated more than 50,000 people.

Hurricane Ian became a major category three storm early Tuesday morning and roared a path that could hit Florida's west coast as a category four hurricane later this week. Over 2.5 million people in Florida have been ordered to evacuate.

From across the country, there are efforts to help families caught in the potential path of Hurricane Ian, including here in Wisconsin.

TMJ4 Milwaukee Red Cross is preparing its emergency response vehicle to bring relief from Hurricane Ian. Volunteers will leave Wednesday morning to drive down to Florida. They expect to arrive Saturday.

The American Red Cross is working to get help to Florida in case Hurricane Ian hits. On Tuesday afternoon, local Red Cross volunteers drove in an emergency response vehicle to provide food, water, and emergency supplies to people and families impacted.

Waukesha-based Generac also announced they are preparing a hurricane response team, which is now on the way to Georgia. They are working to keep critical backup generators running through an anticipated power outage due to the hurricane.

