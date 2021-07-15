Geico Skytypers Airshow Team to take flight during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — The Geico Skytypers Air Show team is set to perform at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh at Wittman Regional Airport from July 26 to August 1.

Spectators and aviation enthusiasts can watch the squadron of six WWII era aircraft perform dynamic aerobatic precision flying.

"AirVenture is one of the largest aviation events in the world. We’re especially excited to perform during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021," says team flight lead Larry Arken. "We utilize six WWII-era training aircraft to conduct our flying demonstration. It’s an honor to demonstrate the amazing abilities of our vintage warbirds on behalf of our sponsor, GEICO. The nearly 80-year-old planes are a testament to the engineering genius of the Greatest Generation.”

Most of the team's low-level flying demonstrations will take place in front of the crowd.

The team will also create giant skytyped messages using unique technology used by only a few organizations globally.

You can read more about EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 here.

