Gee's Clippers gives kids free haircuts before they go head back to school

MILWAUKEE — Gee's Clippers Barber and Beauty Salon were helping kids look their best before they go back to the classroom.

The barbershop gave free haircuts and handed out free school supplies on Monday.

TMJ4 Gee's Clippers was helping kids look their best before they go back to the classroom on Monday.

Dozens of students went into the barbershop with long grown-out hair but left with a clean new haircut they could show off to their friends.

Gee's Clippers owner Gaulien Smith said they have been doing this for the last 27 years.

"I've had so many parents express gratitude, even teachers, principals, have sent their thanks," Smith said. "My favorite part is seeing a smile on these kids' faces, to see the kids looking good for their first day. When you look good, you feel good. When you feel good, you seem to do a little better. If we can be a part of that, job well done."

TMJ4 Gee's Clippers was helping kids look their best before they go back to the classroom on Monday.

Gee says the event is just as important for students and parents as it is for his staff to give back to the community.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2200 N. Doctor M.L.K Jr. Dr. in Milwaukee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip