GE Healthcare continues to provide service in Russia

GE Healthcare is continuing to provide services to customers in Russia amid the war in Ukraine under a humanitarian exemption from sanctions, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Chairman and CEO of corporate parent General Electric said Thursday GE has “suspended our operations in Russia with the exception of some mission-critical activities primarily in health care.”

A GE Healthcare spokeswoman provided the following statement to the Milwaukee Business Journal:

“We believe our role is to look after health care professionals and their patients wherever they are, while working closely with the proper authorities to ensure compliance with sanctions as well as all laws and regulations. GE Healthcare’s products are critical for supporting health care systems and we aim to continue fulfilling our mission to serve patients throughout the world, including in Russia.”

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports GE Healthcare has less than 1,000 employees in Russia, accounting for less than 2% of the company's annual revenue.

GE Healthcare is continuing to ship new products to Russia and its mission critical work includes operations and service, a large part of its business.

The company also does business in Ukraine, but its revenue is significantly smaller than in Russia. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, a channel partner manages the company's medical equipment in hospitals and health care facilities in Ukraine.

GE Healthcare’s website shows Russian offices in Moscow.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports the company has about 6,000 employees in southeast Wisconsin with facilities in Wauwatosa, West Milwaukee, Waukesha and Oak Creek and is the largest manufacturing employer in the region.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip