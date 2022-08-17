GE Healthcare Community Day of Service returns in Milwaukee after 2 years

MILWAUKEE — You often hear it takes a village to raise a child, and sometimes it takes a village to educate one.

"This is an example of that village," Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley said.

After a two-year hiatus, the GE Healthcare Community Day of Service is back in Milwaukee.

On Wednesday, over 700 GE employees volunteered to help revitalize Milwaukee Public Schools playgrounds, paint classrooms, clean up and complete landscaping work.

"Schools is one of those areas and kids is one of those areas that we all feel pretty passionate about," Tony Gascon, General Manager of Operations in the Milwaukee area said.

Their passion was used with a paintbrush placed on the pavement.

The large group spread across six Milwaukee Public Schools, preparing students for their first day of school in September.

"We look at various schools that could use a little bit more attention and we look at how do we go in," Dr. Keith Posley said. "There are some projects that they may start this year and they may come back next year to finish that project off and see that project through."

GE Healthcare plans to come back next year. It's a promise the company has stood by for 26 years.

Every year, several MPS schools in the district are chosen to get a little TLC.

The superintendent says out of 158 schools, GE Healthcare has most likely volunteered at all of them.

The first day of school for MPS students is Sept. 6.

