Gas prices remain at record highs heading into holiday weekend

WISCONSIN — Juneteenth is a federal holiday, so many people have Monday off. And if you're planning to take advantage of the holiday weekend, gas prices are still at record highs.

With this holiday weekend fast approaching, surging gas prices could spell headaches for drivers looking to fill up. AAA says Wisconsin's average for gas right now is at $4.89 a gallon for regular unleaded.

That's down 3 cents from last week but up more than 60 cents from last month. Nationally, the average is $5.00.

When looking at prices across the region, there's quite a variety.

If you're looking to fill up in Milwaukee county, the average price is $5.12. Racine county sits at $5.13. And those Wisconsinites, as well as some Illinoisans, looking to get gas in Kenosha County will see an average of $5.08 a gallon.

Holiday travelers heading a little further away to Waukesha County can get gas for $5.05 a gallon and beautiful door county has it for a little cheaper at $4.98 a gallon. If you want to find the cheapest gas in the state, it's going to be a trek to Burnett County to get gas for $4.71 a gallon.

Experts say these surges aren't just hitting regular gas. AAA says diesel is skyrocketing too at $5.80 a gallon and the relief doesn't look to be anywhere in sight.

