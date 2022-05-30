Gas prices hit record high in Wisconsin on Memorial Day

MILWAUKEE — If you weren't at the beach Monday, you may have been traveling and seeing unprecedented prices at the pumps.
According to AAA, the national average of gas hit $4.62 a gallon Monday. That is a new record and 44 cents higher than it was a month ago. Last Memorial Day, it was $3.05 a gallon.
Wisconsin's average is 20 cents cheaper than the national average. In Milwaukee County, it is five cents higher than the national average at $4.67 for a gallon of gas.
According to AAA, here are the average gas prices for a regular gallon of gas on Memorial Day:
- Milwaukee County: $4.67
- Racine County: $4.61
- Kenosha County: $4.67
- Waukesha County: $4.60
- Washington County: $4.52
- Ozaukee County: $4.60
- Walworth County: $4.42
- Jefferson County: $4.35
- Dodge County: $4.32
- Fond du Lac County: $4.27
- Sheboygan County: $4.32
- Calumet County: $4.22
- Manitowoc County: $4.28