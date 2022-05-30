Watch
Gas prices hit record high in Wisconsin on Memorial Day

gas.jfif
<h2><b><b><a href="https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/kwik-trip-festival-foods-launch-gas-rewards-program-to-help-save-customers-cash-at-the-pump" target="_blank" data-cms-id="00000180-fad9-d02d-ad85-ffff4eeb0002" data-cms-href="https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/kwik-trip-festival-foods-launch-gas-rewards-program-to-help-save-customers-cash-at-the-pump" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21cd-df00-ab7e-f1cd99f40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1653481378326,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000168-4cb9-d31a-a7f9-ccf911890000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1653481378326,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000168-4cb9-d31a-a7f9-ccf911890000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000180-fad9-d02d-ad85-ffff4eeb0002&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;4f8e492c-6f2f-390e-bc61-f176d3a37ab9&quot;},&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000180-fb2b-dd67-ada9-ff6b6a140001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Kwik Trip and Festival Foods are launching a new gas rewards program to help save people money at the pump.&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000180-fb2b-dd67-ada9-ff6b6a140000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Kwik Trip and Festival Foods are launching a new gas rewards program to help save people money at the pump.</a></b></b></h2>
gas.jfif
Posted at 6:04 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 19:08:44-04

MILWAUKEE — If you weren't at the beach Monday, you may have been traveling and seeing unprecedented prices at the pumps.

According to AAA, the national average of gas hit $4.62 a gallon Monday. That is a new record and 44 cents higher than it was a month ago. Last Memorial Day, it was $3.05 a gallon.

Poster image (69).jpg

Wisconsin's average is 20 cents cheaper than the national average. In Milwaukee County, it is five cents higher than the national average at $4.67 for a gallon of gas.

gas prices.PNG
Wisconsin gas prices compared to national gas prices on May 30, 2022.

According to AAA, here are the average gas prices for a regular gallon of gas on Memorial Day:

  • Milwaukee County: $4.67
  • Racine County: $4.61
  • Kenosha County: $4.67
  • Waukesha County: $4.60
  • Washington County: $4.52
  • Ozaukee County: $4.60
  • Walworth County: $4.42
  • Jefferson County: $4.35
  • Dodge County: $4.32
  • Fond du Lac County: $4.27
  • Sheboygan County: $4.32
  • Calumet County: $4.22
  • Manitowoc County: $4.28

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc.

