Gas prices hit record high in Wisconsin on Memorial Day

MILWAUKEE — If you weren't at the beach Monday, you may have been traveling and seeing unprecedented prices at the pumps.

According to AAA, the national average of gas hit $4.62 a gallon Monday. That is a new record and 44 cents higher than it was a month ago. Last Memorial Day, it was $3.05 a gallon.

Wisconsin's average is 20 cents cheaper than the national average. In Milwaukee County, it is five cents higher than the national average at $4.67 for a gallon of gas.

According to AAA, here are the average gas prices for a regular gallon of gas on Memorial Day:

Milwaukee County: $4.67

Racine County: $4.61

Kenosha County: $4.67

Waukesha County: $4.60

Washington County: $4.52

Ozaukee County: $4.60

Walworth County: $4.42

Jefferson County: $4.35

Dodge County: $4.32

Fond du Lac County: $4.27

Sheboygan County: $4.32

Calumet County: $4.22

Manitowoc County: $4.28

