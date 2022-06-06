Gas prices hit new high in Southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — If it feels like the price of gas is just getting worse and worse, it's not your imagination. Prices hit new highs overnight Monday in Wisconsin and the surge is showing no sign of slowing down.

At the BP at Saint Paul and Plankinton, the price for regular unleaded is $5.39. AAA says Wisconsin's average for gas right now is at $4.81 a gallon for regular unleaded, up nearly 40 cents from last week - hitting the highest recorded average ever. In Milwaukee County, the average is $5.14 a gallon. If you want to find the cheapest gas in the state, it's going to be a hike to La Crosse County to get gas for $4.44 a gallon.

The national average for gas right now is $4.87 a gallon, up from $4.28 a month ago. Gas Buddy says that's a 27-cent jump in a week and 59 cents in a month. A year ago, the nation was at a cool $3.05. Analysts say these skyrocketing numbers are coming at a time when the special summer blend of gasoline meant to lower emissions can drive up prices 15 cents a gallon.

"The concern is that this is going to last for most of the summer. And it could worsen. If we get a major hurricane or any refinery shutdowns. That is the critical infrastructure this summer," said Patrick de Haan, the Gasbuddy petroleum analysis head.

