Gas prices could hit new record high in Milwaukee area

A gallon of gas at one station in Milwaukee came in at $4.49 Monday morning.
Posted at 7:29 AM, May 09, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Gas prices nationwide are hitting record levels. Here in Wisconsin the surge shows no signs of letting up.

One BP gas station TMJ4's Elaine Rojas-Castillo went to had regular at $4.49 and ultimate at $5.49.

According to GasBuddy, Wisconsin's average for gas right now is at $4.11, which is up nearly 17 cents from last week.

The national average for gas right now is just under $4.32 a gallon, up from $4.14 a month ago.

AAA says that's a 13-cent jump in a week, and 20 cents in a month. A year ago? The nation was at a cool $2.96.

Analysts say these skyrocketing numbers are coming at a pretty rough time, when millions of people are about to hit the road.

