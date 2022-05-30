Gas leak leaving residents without water in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Some people in West Allis are waking up without water Monday morning after a gas leak late Sunday night.

The incident happened along a stretch of West Allis between 95th and National and 95th & Hayes. The water main break happened not too far from 95th and Lincoln Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. Crews are working to make sure gas doesn't spread in the area's water supply.

When the Department of Public Works started fixing the break, crews started to smell gasoline, which West Allis Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Wright says led to calling HAZMAT crews from the Milwaukee Fire Department to help in the investigation. Wright says he believes only about 1 percent of what he calls a petroleum or gasoline-like substance got into the water trench, causing the extended shutdown.

"At this point in time, there's no danger to residents. However, we've contacted multiple departments - the DNR, the EPA, the West Allis Health Department - because we're concerned about product leaking into the city's water," said Wright.

There is still no word on when water will be turned back on for this part of the neighborhood.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip