Gas build-up causes pizza oven explosion in Village of Wales

VILLAGE OF WALES — Lake Country Fire and Rescue said one man was taken to the hospital Friday after a small explosion.

Fire officials responded to N. Wales Road around 12:54 p.m. Friday for reports of an explosion inside one of the tenants at a strip mall. A neighbor tenant had reported debris had flown through the wall of their occupancy.

The Waukesha Sheriff's Department was the first to arrive. They found one man behind the mall who said he had been injured by a small explosion. The explosion was reported to have come from a pizza oven after gas had built up inside of it.

The man was evaluated and treated on the scene before being transported to a local hospital. Officials did not share the severity of his injuries.

When Lake County Fire arrived, they immediately shut off the gas in the building and assisted with evacuating the other tenants. WE Energies assisted.

After a thorough investigation, officials deemed the building safe and found only minimal damage on the ceiling. There was no smoke, fire, or structural damage as a result of the explosion.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip