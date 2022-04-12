Garibaldi Restaurant Group will donate 100% of profits on Thursday to help Ukraine

Garibaldi Restaurant Group plans to donate 100% of all profits from the sales on Thursday, April 12, to the Red Cross for humanitarian and other relief aid for Ukraine.

Garibaldi Restaurant Group previously did a similar effort last Thursday.

The following restaurants will be participating:

Fiesta Café, 1407 S. 1st St., Milwaukee



Fiesta Café West, 3812 W. Greenfield Ave., West Milwaukee



Mesa Garibaldi, 821 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee



Forest Home Chicken Palace, 1927 W. Forest Home Ave.



National Ave. Chicken Palace, 3433 W. National Ave.



Chicken Palace of Waukesha, 435 W. Sunset Dr., Waukesha



Chicken Palace of Kenosha, 3907 52nd St., Kenosha



