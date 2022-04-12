Watch
Garibaldi Restaurant Group will donate 100% of profits on Thursday to help Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War
A Ukrainian flag is installed on an apartment building damaged by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops in a village of Lukyanivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo)
Posted at 7:47 AM, Apr 12, 2022
Garibaldi Restaurant Group plans to donate 100% of all profits from the sales on Thursday, April 12, to the Red Cross for humanitarian and other relief aid for Ukraine.

Garibaldi Restaurant Group previously did a similar effort last Thursday.

The following restaurants will be participating:

  • Fiesta Café, 1407 S. 1st St., Milwaukee
  • Fiesta Café West, 3812 W. Greenfield Ave., West Milwaukee
  • Mesa Garibaldi, 821 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee
  • Forest Home Chicken Palace, 1927 W. Forest Home Ave.
  • National Ave. Chicken Palace, 3433 W. National Ave.
  • Chicken Palace of Waukesha, 435 W. Sunset Dr., Waukesha
  • Chicken Palace of Kenosha, 3907 52nd St., Kenosha

