MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) released its schedule for this year's Independence Day weekend.

Garbage

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, July 4. Drop-Off Centers will also be closed.

Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Check out your collection schedule by clicking here.

Parking enforcement

There will be no parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Monday, July 4.

There will also be no overnight parking enforcement on Sunday night into Monday morning (July 4 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and Monday night into Tuesday morning (July 5 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

However, DPW says vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Night parking enforcement resumes on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (July 6 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

Tow lot

The tow lot will be open Monday, July 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Water Works

The Water Works Customers Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed on Monday, July 4 for in-person and live telephone assistance.

Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling (414) 286-2830.

Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime online here.

For water emergencies, call the 24-hour Control Center at (414) 286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, call (414) 286-CITY (2489), visit the DPW website here or enter service requests online here.

