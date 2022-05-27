Garbage, parking and water works: DPW releases schedule for Memorial Day weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) released its schedule for this year's Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, DPW said its services will be available for standard weekend hours of operation.

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday. Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review your schedule here. Drop-off centers will also be closed on Monday.

There will be no parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Monday. There will also be no overnight parking enforcement Sunday night into Monday morning (May 30 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m._ and Monday night into Tuesday morning (May 31 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) Vehicles still must be legally parked and not violate posted parking regulations.

Night parking enforcement resumes on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (June 1 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)

The tow lot will be closed on Monday.

The Water Works Customer Service Center (841 N. Broadway) will be closed Monday for in-person and live telephone assistance. Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling (414) 286-2830. Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime online here.

For water emergencies, call the 24-hour Control Center at (414) 286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, call (414) 286-CITY (2489), visit the DPW website here or enter service requests online here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip