Gamblers can smoke again inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino's Solstice Lounge

MILWAUKEE — As of Saturday, gamblers have been able to smoke again inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino's Solstice Lounge.

The change was announced on Potawatomi's social media last week. When the casino and hotel began dropping its Covid-19 restrictions in May of 2021, the facility said it was going to continue to operate smoke-free. The lounge, which is open to all, is the only place smoking will be allowed inside.

After receiving mixed reactions on its social media post, Potawatomi responded that the HVAC system has been upgraded in Solstice.

Potawatomi also opened its first-ever sportsbook last week. The two temporary locations have 20 kiosks as work on the permanent location in the northwest corner of the casino continues. Gamblers will be able to bet on Brewers, Bucks, and Packers games.

Oneida Nation and Forest County Potawatomi are the only other two tribes in the state that offer sports betting on tribal land. Other sports betting in Wisconsin remains illegal.

You can only bet on the kiosks for now. Potawatomi will introduce an app for betting later this year, but you are still only allowed to bet within the walls of the casino.

