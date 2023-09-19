Future of Port Washington site: Developers compete for 'Schanen Farm' housing project

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — What should Port Washington do with a 39-acre city-owned property?

Port officials have the choice between two proposals: a 97-lot subdivision, or a larger development with 353 homes and apartments, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The city previously asked businesses to pitch ideas for using the “Schanen Farm” property on Highway 33 at Jackson Road.

Neumann Developments Inc. of Pewaukee wants to build 108 home lots up to 8,400 square feet each. That fulfills city officials' desire for new homes on lots less than 10,000 square feet - amid rising housing demand.

If this proposal gets picked, home lots could be ready by late 2024. Homes would be priced in the $450,000 range.

The other proposal comes from Shaffer Development. They want to build 100 single-family homes on lots smaller than the other proposal, plus 253 rental apartments in larger two-story buildings.

The company values the single-family homes at about $400,000 each, according to the BizJournal.

