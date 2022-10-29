Future of MCTS paratransit taxi service uncertain following proposed cut

MILWAUKEE — Howard Kaufman has been using the Milwaukee County Transit System's transit plus taxi service to visit family, go grocery shopping, and more for nearly 40 years. But he says that independence is in jeopardy after the county's 2023 budget proposal revealed that it planned to cut the taxi service by May.

"We intend and will not settle for anything less than the equality that everybody else wants," said Kaufman.

Currently, Milwaukee County's paratransit system has two main ways of transporting people with disabilities: Its taxi and van service.

TMJ4 Milwaukee County's paratransit system

"A cab service you can get any time of day literally 24 hours," said taxi transit user, Doreen Lundgren. "The van service you have to call at least a day in advance to get it."

During an information session Friday, county officials explained that the taxis don't meet certain federal ADA requirements. And with MCTS facing a $40 million deficit by 2025, it'd be too expensive to bring the taxi service up to compliance.

However, taxi users say cutting the program and making them use the van service instead would be taking away their independence.

"Sometimes you don't have 24 hours to give notice or you can't afford to wait three hours for a van ride. You need that flexibility," said Gerald Hay, the director of independent living services for Independent First.

Following public outcry, the county decided to extend the taxi service program for riders through the end of December 2023 instead. But the question of whether it will remain in the future is still uncertain.

"We're going to find a way to make it happen so that the service still continues. It's just how it continues. And you'll have to be at the table to help us work out those details," said Donna Brown-Martin, the director of transportation for MCDOT.

Two additional listening sessions will take place regarding the future of MCTS' paratransit services. The dates, times and registration information can be found below:

Tuesday, November 1, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Register for the Virtual Zoom Meeting at the link below:

https://bit.ly/TPListeningSession2

Friday, November 11, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Register for the Virtual Zoom Meeting at the link below:

https://bit.ly/TPListeningSession

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip