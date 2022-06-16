Fusion Poke plans to open new restaurant in Milwaukee's Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — Fusion Poke is planning to open a new restaurant in Milwaukee's Third Ward at the Broadway Market Lofts, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Fusion Poke, which serves Hawaiian-inspired dish poke, has a location at 1813 E. Kenilworth Place. The business added a spot at 1433 N. Jefferson St. last November where Zoup! Eatery previously was.

At the restaurant, customers can order a signature poke bowl or build their own. Menu options include rice bowls, sushi, Korean wings, boba tea, and smoothies.

It is not yet announced when the restaurant will open. Officials say there will be a timeline toward the end of the month, as well as menu additions.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, in 2019, Dollar General Corp. considered the development where the restaurant is planned for a small-format store. A group of residents, business, and property owners protested that it would not be fit for the neighborhood and the store did not move forward.

