Furry Friends Food Bank helps Wisconsin families struggling to feed their pets

MILWAUKEE -- A viral new petition is urging the USDA to expand food stamps to include food for pets.

So far, more than 100,000 people have signed the petition. It asks the USDA to revise the rules of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to let recipients purchase pet food.The petition was started by a Mississippi man who says pets are part of the family and should not have to feel the burden of a financial rough patch.

In Wisconsin, families struggling to feed their pets can turn to the Furry Friends Food Bank. It's located in the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Heidi Boyd helps run the program. She sees first hand the strain feeding animals can put on families.

"We've got people on a daily basis asking for help to feed their pets," said Boyd. "We see it all the time, especially in the winter. It can be expensive to take care of a pet so people who meet economic challenges, we are a resource for them."

The USDA oversees the SNAP program and would have to sign off on any changes made.

For now, Boyd said people struggling to feed their furry friends should turn to pet food banks.

