Fundraiser, tribute held at local bar where fallen Milwaukee police officer played volleyball

WIND LAKE, Wis. — For 34 seconds, in honor of his badge number, family, friends, fellow officers, and teammates held a moment of silence to remember the life of fallen Milwaukee police Officer Peter Jerving.

"​I'm going to miss his smile, his smiles, and jokes were the biggest thing," said Justin Silkey.

A fundraiser and celebration of life were held for Officer Jerving Friday night at Kelly's Bleachers where he'd often come to play volleyball. He had been scheduled to play that night before he was shot and killed while attempting to arrest a robbery suspect earlier this week.

"Peter loved sports all around. That's why we made these shirts and the jerseys for him," said Silkey.

Among those who came to honor Jerving's life was Julia Nowak, the wife of Jimmy Nowak, Jerving's partner on the force for four and a half years.

"​Jimmy and Peter are literally best friends. They did everything together," said Nowak.

Pictures and videos of officer Jerving were on display throughout the bar which showed him dancing with friends, smiling with family, and doing what he loved the most: protecting and serving the Milwaukee community.

"​He would give you his shirt off his back, he was always there for you and your time of need," said Silkey.

Friends say the support from the community seen Friday and throughout the week has been more than they could ever ask for.

"​Today, I went and printed off hundreds of photos for Peter's funeral this weekend and I went to pay for the photos, and the cashier at Walgreens was like, 'have a good day,' and I was like here's my credit card he was like nope have a good day and that really got me," said a tearful Nowak.

"He's definitely going to be greatly missed," said Silkey.

If you'd like to make a donation to officer Jerving's family, you can stop at any Landmark Credit Union branch and donate in person. Your in-person donation can be made out to the "Officer Jerving End of Watch Fund."

You can also donate online with the Fallen Heroes Fund for Jerving.

