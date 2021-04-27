Fundraiser launched for boy killed at Milwaukee's Sherman Park last week

MILWAUKEE — A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched for the 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed at Sherman Park in Milwaukee last week.

Roy Thomas was pronounced dead at the park last Thursday evening. Officials said they don't have anyone in custody in connection to the deadly shooting.

So far the fundraiser has raised about $2,600 of its $5,000 goal. The organizer of the fundraiser, Sabrina Hughes, writes the money raised will be used to pay for the funeral expenses.

"Roy Thomas was a big brother to 3 other siblings. He went to Madison High School and was looking forward to starting drivers education soon to get his drivers license. This is a tragedy and the family needs the community help," Hughes writes.

Thomas is one of the many victims in a deadly surge of gun violence hitting the Milwaukee area in the last week and a half.

Click here to view the fundraiser and donate.

