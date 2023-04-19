Fundraiser for Racine family that needs new car son who uses wheelchair

RACINE, Wis. — A Racine family is asking the community for help funding a new vehicle to help get their child and their wheelchair to and from appointments.

According to the GoFundMe fundraiser, Liam has quadriplegic spastic cerebral palsy, a disease that makes the development of motor function difficult, according to the Cerebral Palsy Guide.

The fundraiser states the family's current car is not large enough to transport Liam, his wheelchair and his trainer to and from therapy, doctor's appointments and other errands.

While mother mom and dad work, it's just not enough, the family says.

'We do not have the financial means to purchase a larger car on our own, and we are reaching out to our community for support. Any amount that you can donate to our GoFundMe campaign will be greatly appreciated and will help us provide the care and resources that our son needs. We are grateful for your kindness and generosity, and we thank you in advance for any support that you can provide," according to the GoFundMe.

See the verified GoFundMe here. They have a goal of $50,000.

