Fundraiser established for victim of six-person homicide in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A fundraiser has been set up for one of the victims of the six-person homicide that happened in Milwaukee on Jan. 23.

The family of Caleb Jordan, 23, is asking for any assistance to help pay for memorial services.

Milwaukee Police were called to a home at 21st and Wright around 3:45 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check. Inside, they found five deceased men and one deceased woman, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. Officials said that it all the victims died from gun shot wounds.

Monday night, the medical examiner identified the six victims:

Charles L. Hardy (42)

Caleb A. Jordan (23)

Javoni Liddell (31)

Donald Smith (43)

Donta H. Williams (44)

Michelle D. Williams (49)

The motive, and person or people responsible, is still unknown. Police said they are seeking unknown suspects.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip